Cintas Co. (CTAS) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $604,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,693.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.60, for a total value of $200,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,871,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,155 shares of company stock worth $1,658,496 over the last 90 days. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTAS stock opened at $207.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $155.98 and a 52-week high of $217.34. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cintas from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/cintas-co-ctas-shares-sold-by-first-citizens-bank-trust-co.html.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.