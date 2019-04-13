CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $14.85 Million Stake in Metlife Inc (MET)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,551 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Metlife were worth $14,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Metlife by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,202,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,603,000 after buying an additional 620,879 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Metlife by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Sandler O’Neill cut Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Metlife from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Metlife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.06 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.84.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $456,964.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $118,583.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,503.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MET stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Metlife had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

