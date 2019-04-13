Church & Dwight (CHD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Church & Dwight has outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company is gaining from strong organic sales trend, focus on international business and portfolio expansion. Such factors supported the company’s performance during the fourth quarter of 2018. Further, we note that the company’s international business is steadily gaining from strong brands. Management plans to continue strengthening the international platform and come up with products under some of its leading brands. However, Church & Dwight has a dismal gross margin trend. We note that high input costs and adverse impacts from U.S. tariffs weighed on gross margin during the fourth quarter. Consequently, gross margin fell 250 basis points. Apart from this, the company is exposed to currency fluctuations and competition from other players in the consumer products space.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.23. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $44.87 and a 12-month high of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 139,320 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $9,295,430.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergent, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH; and home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand.

