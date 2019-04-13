Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $642,000 Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Paypal by 7,419.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,412,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $906,735,000. Lunia Capital LP increased its position in shares of Paypal by 5,015.1% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 4,152,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Paypal by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $918,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Paypal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,620 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paypal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $108.48 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $70.22 and a 52 week high of $108.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 32,999 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $2,943,840.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,564,693.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 3,056 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $272,228.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,184.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,295 shares of company stock valued at $26,469,952. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

