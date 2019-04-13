CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.7% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 77,867.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,152,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,811,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,925,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $894,874,000 after acquiring an additional 691,751 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 373,997 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 968,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,466,000 after acquiring an additional 312,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, insider Michele A. Evans sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $2,297,618.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 6,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.34, for a total transaction of $2,003,006.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,186 shares of company stock worth $26,010,927 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.00.

NYSE:LMT opened at $309.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $361.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.39. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 726.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/chicago-trust-co-na-reduces-stake-in-lockheed-martin-co-lmt.html.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.