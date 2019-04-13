Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,810 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 25,990 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. MKM Partners set a $3.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.01.

In related news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Capital Management, sold 568,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $1,847,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.44. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

