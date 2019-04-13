Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

CQP stock opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $45.27.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

