Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 296.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,535 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,496,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,876 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,414,000 after purchasing an additional 686,204 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,911,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,748 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,298,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,722,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

In other news, insider Henry F. Greig sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at $884,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,342 shares of company stock worth $1,966,668 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

