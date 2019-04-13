Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $132.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $152.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Macquarie raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.89 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.99.

In related news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total value of $624,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,645,291.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $1,514,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,537,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

