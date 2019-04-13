Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $6.80 Million Position in Amarin Co. plc (AMRN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 97,573 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amarin worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amarin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Amarin by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 605,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 386,032 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth $2,735,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 389,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 54,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,086,148.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 1,040,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $18,484,247.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,990,713 shares of company stock worth $38,012,187. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Amarin stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amarin to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

WARNING: “Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $6.80 Million Position in Amarin Co. plc (AMRN)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/chartwell-investment-partners-llc-has-6-80-million-position-in-amarin-co-plc-amrn.html.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.