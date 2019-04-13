Cerner (CERN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

“Our rating remains Overweight and our PT remains $75. Although some amount of investor skepticism regarding the company’s growth outlook continues to temper valuation levels, we do not share those concerns. Our long-term DCF model assumptions are mostly conservative, with high single-digit revenue growth and modest margin expansion. Capital spending should moderate in 2019. We think the shares offer a compelling risk/reward trade off. Valuation Summary Cerner shares trade at a 32% discount to our DCF-based price target of $75.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

CERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cerner from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.67.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $67.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Cerner by 72.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

