Centurion Market Cap Reaches $12,805.00 (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Centurion coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, ExcambrioRex and Crex24. Centurion has a total market cap of $12,805.00 and $7.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centurion has traded down 40.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000958 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion (CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org . Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ExcambrioRex, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

