Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.25.

CENTA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.79. 169,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,610. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.12. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $461.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 314.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.