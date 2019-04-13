CENTERCOIN Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CENT)

CENTERCOIN (CURRENCY:CENT) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. CENTERCOIN has a market cap of $0.00 and $35,202.00 worth of CENTERCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CENTERCOIN has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CENTERCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, STEX, Trade Satoshi and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000819 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000129 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CENTERCOIN

CENTERCOIN (CRYPTO:CENT) is a coin. CENTERCOIN's total supply is 3,500,001,846 coins.

The official website for CENTERCOIN is centercoin.co

CENTERCOIN Coin Trading

CENTERCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinBene, STEX and Rfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CENTERCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CENTERCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CENTERCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

