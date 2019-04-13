Carvana Co (CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 102,707 Shares

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 102,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $6,436,647.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,590,492.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.01. Carvana Co has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $72.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carvana to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,905,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 749.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,591,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,909,000 after acquiring an additional 768,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Carvana by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,621,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,909,000 after acquiring an additional 768,256 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,088,000 after acquiring an additional 241,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

