Cars.com (CARS) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $21.72. 1,168,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 994,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARS. ValuEngine raised Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $164.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.49 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cars.com by 1,824.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 546,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 518,116 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1,267.5% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

