Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 38,580 shares during the quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,634,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,149,224,000 after purchasing an additional 448,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,634,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,149,224,000 after purchasing an additional 448,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,681,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,668,086,000 after purchasing an additional 895,469 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,422.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,807,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,641,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $795,439,000 after purchasing an additional 641,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, COO Ornella Barra purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.56 per share, for a total transaction of $982,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.06). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $34.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

