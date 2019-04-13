CARLSBERG AS/S (CABGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

CABGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Investec raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CARLSBERG AS/S from a market perform rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of CABGY opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04.

CARLSBERG AS/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

