Carbonite (CARB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carbonite Inc. is a computer service company which provides online backup solutions for consumers and small and medium sized businesses to retrieve files if lost on the internet. The Company’s backup solutions work automatically and continuously uploading encrypted copies of its customer’s files to the servers known as Carbonite Personal Cloud. Carbonite Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. “

CARB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Carbonite from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Carbonite from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Carbonite from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Carbonite to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carbonite has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of Carbonite stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Carbonite has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.53 million. Carbonite had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. Carbonite’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carbonite will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $285,328.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $39,598.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,401. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carbonite by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carbonite by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Carbonite by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Carbonite by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Carbonite by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

