CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Position in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 76.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 565 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $116.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Argus set a $120.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

NYSE EOG opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $113,114.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

