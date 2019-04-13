CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth $1,499,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 18.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after buying an additional 83,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 49.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.67. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.44 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 68.29%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $39,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patti K. Fielding sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,006,302.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,682.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,177 shares of company stock valued at $8,248,379. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

AIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

