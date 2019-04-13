CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 477 Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,141,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,485,000 after buying an additional 811,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 652,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,170,000 after buying an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 63,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $4,170,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

NYSE PSX opened at $97.17 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $29.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

