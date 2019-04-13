Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,672 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (FRA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRA. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 6.8% during the third quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 98,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the fourth quarter worth about $3,363,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI alerts:

Shares of FRA stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0695 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/capital-investment-advisors-llc-sells-1672-shares-of-blackrock-floating-rate-income-sfi-fra.html.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.