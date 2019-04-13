Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 953,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,146,000 after acquiring an additional 268,690 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 69.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,221,000 after acquiring an additional 316,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $313,396.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,933 shares in the company, valued at $351,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $208,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,641.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,316 shares of company stock worth $1,834,835 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $124.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $94.25 and a 52-week high of $126.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie set a $123.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.42.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

