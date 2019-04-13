Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 8,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $264.07 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $216.97 and a twelve month high of $269.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $6.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

