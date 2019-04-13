Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 144,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SYSCO during the third quarter valued at $1,103,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $1,548,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $46,874,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell T. Libby sold 60,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $3,813,890.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 789,477 shares of company stock valued at $52,157,382. 7.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:SYY opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $75.98.
SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 49.68%.
About SYSCO
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.
