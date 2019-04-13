Canopy Growth Corp (CGC) Stake Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 4,386.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,500 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,452 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Canopy Growth worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 243.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,144,694 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $201,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,286 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,644,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $66,202,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 3,902.3% during the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 344,200 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 335,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,310,420 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $209,658,000 after purchasing an additional 180,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGC. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. GMP Securities cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.32.

NYSE CGC opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.16 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a current ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $62.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 267.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

