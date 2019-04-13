Canopy Growth (CGC) Stock Price Down 5%

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.66 and last traded at $40.08. 6,885,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 8,752,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGC. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on Canopy Growth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. GMP Securities lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.27 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.16 and a beta of 4.22.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $62.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.09 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 267.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,420 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $209,658,000 after purchasing an additional 180,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,310,420 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $209,658,000 after acquiring an additional 180,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,144,694 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $201,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,286 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,644,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,202,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NYSE:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

