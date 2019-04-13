Canadian Utilities (CU) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.

CU has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB cut Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.43.

TSE:CU traded down C$0.17 on Friday, hitting C$36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 316,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$29.12 and a 52-week high of C$37.51.

In other news, Senior Officer Sett F. Policicchio sold 1,900 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.52, for a total transaction of C$69,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$956,714.44.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

