Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Solar company caters to a geographically diverse customer base, spread across both key markets and emerging markets. Of late, the company has further expanded its global late-stage project pipeline into nations like Argentina, Australia and South Korea, considering these to be markets for the next phase of industrial growth. Canadian Solar has a strong pipeline of projects, and carries out various acquisitions and strategies to further consolidate its position. Furthermore, shares of the company outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the recent policy change in China is anticipated to be detrimental for international solar stocks like Canadian Solar, as it has increased commitments to ship modules and construct new projects in China. As of Feb 28, 2019, Canadian Solar had $1.96 billion of total debt, increasing its vulnerability to adverse economic or industry conditions.”

CSIQ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.44.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.74. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,311 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

