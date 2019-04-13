CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (CANF) Short Interest Update

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,756 shares, a growth of 0.3% from the March 15th total of 1,087,408 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,174 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:CANF opened at $0.56 on Friday. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.73.
CANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
About CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.
