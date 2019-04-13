California Resources Corp (CRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.43. 2,494,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,890. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 4.76. California Resources has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.79 million. California Resources had a net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Resources will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in California Resources by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in California Resources by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

