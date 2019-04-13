Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 296 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $161.55 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $129.68 and a 52-week high of $164.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.6274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

