Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 42,986 Shares of Halliburton (HAL)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 42,986 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $168,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $31.33 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

