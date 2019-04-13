Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 499 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 48.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 331,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $187,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $112.34 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.87 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.23.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

