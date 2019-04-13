Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $475,929,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,978.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,105,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,021,655 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.7% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,887,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $812,488,000 after buying an additional 3,656,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,034,000 after buying an additional 2,621,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 62,477,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,133,793,000 after buying an additional 1,370,841 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $56.83 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

