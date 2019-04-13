Caesarstone (CSTE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSTE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesarstone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Caesarstone and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Caesarstone has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,067,000 after purchasing an additional 39,538 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 849,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 151,674 shares during the last quarter. Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter worth about $11,168,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 7,186.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 718,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 705,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the last quarter. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

