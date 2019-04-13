Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Holdings Lifted by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,113,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 52,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $3,348,904.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 494,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,562,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 352,227 shares of company stock worth $19,382,862. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

