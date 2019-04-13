C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 107.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,266,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 591.6% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $78.83 and a 1 year high of $101.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.13.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $265,203.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $125,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

