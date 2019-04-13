C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.13.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $78.83 and a 12 month high of $101.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.28%.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $265,203.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $125,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.