Burberry Group’s (BRBY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BRBY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,820 ($23.78) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,194 ($28.67) to GBX 2,148 ($28.07) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,926.43 ($25.17).

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 1,947 ($25.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.61. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,338 ($30.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40.

In related news, insider Julie Brown sold 34,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,791 ($23.40), for a total transaction of £612,844.38 ($800,789.73). Also, insider Marco Gobbetti sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($22.95), for a total transaction of £217,480.60 ($284,176.92).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

