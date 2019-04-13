BUMO (BU) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

BUMO (CURRENCY:BU) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. BUMO has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $2.31 million worth of BUMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BUMO has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One BUMO coin can now be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, BitForex and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00363774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002281 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.01376627 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00218055 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006069 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BUMO Profile

BUMO’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for BUMO is www.bumo.io . The Reddit community for BUMO is /r/BUMO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUMO’s official Twitter account is @BUMOproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

BUMO Coin Trading

BUMO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Hotbit, Gate.io, BitForex and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUMO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

