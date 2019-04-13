BT Group (BT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

BT Group (NYSE:BT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

BT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of BT stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.58. BT Group has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BT. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in BT Group by 1,743.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 884,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 836,913 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BT Group by 3,099.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 791,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 766,699 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BT Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after acquiring an additional 56,506 shares in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

