Brokers Set Expectations for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q1 2019 Earnings (PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PMT. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of PMT opened at $20.92 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 43.52% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 94.47%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 5,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $118,710.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $721,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 35,193.8% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

