Brokers Offer Predictions for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $259,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $25,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,225 shares of company stock worth $1,537,180. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 66.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 461,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,969,000 after purchasing an additional 103,641 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 158.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 28,788 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the first quarter worth $885,000. Finally, Bank of Edwardsville purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the first quarter worth $508,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

