Brokers Offer Predictions for Comcast Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comcast in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cable giant will earn $2.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, December 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $190.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,864 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,173 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,019 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 845 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $30,039.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,727.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $37,090.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,453 shares in the company, valued at $139,363.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,284,720 shares of company stock valued at $49,080,076 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.