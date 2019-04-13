Brokers Issue Forecasts for Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

ICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.63 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $77.28 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Cohen Lawrence B grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $2,698,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 420,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,390,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 25,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $1,920,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 427,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,849,845.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,458,501. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

