Brokerages Set WillScot Corp (WSC) Target Price at $16.44

Shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

WSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on WillScot from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on WillScot in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

Get WillScot alerts:

In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $404,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 66.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WillScot by 37.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,549,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,134 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot by 7,951.6% in the fourth quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,381,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in WillScot by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,056,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WillScot by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 157,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

WillScot stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 323,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,448. WillScot has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 296.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.