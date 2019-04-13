Brokerages Set Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) Price Target at $98.80

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $113.00 price objective on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,569,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 9,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTS stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.56. The stock had a trading volume of 84,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,765. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.