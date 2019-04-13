Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RR) PT at $1,015.44

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,015.44 ($13.27).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rolls-Royce to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rolls-Royce from GBX 1,242 ($16.23) to GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of RR opened at GBX 891.80 ($11.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion and a PE ratio of -6.90. Rolls-Royce has a 1 year low of GBX 747 ($9.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,104.50 ($14.43).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Rolls-Royce’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Rolls-Royce’s payout ratio is presently -0.09%.

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 897 ($11.72) per share, with a total value of £986.70 ($1,289.30). Also, insider Ian Davis purchased 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 918 ($12.00) per share, for a total transaction of £1,982.88 ($2,590.98). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 434 shares of company stock valued at $395,130.

About Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

